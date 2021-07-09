Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

County Receives $3 million in Federal Funds for Emergency Homeless Housing

Santa Barbara Edhat
 8 days ago

Source: Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara. Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHVs) intended to help prevent and end homelessness are now available for Santa Barbara County residents in desperate need. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March by President Biden, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated $5 billion in funding for emergency housing vouchers to be distributed nationwide for housing the homeless. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said, “Homelessness in the United States was increasing even before COVID-19, and we know the pandemic has only made the crisis worse. HUD’s swift allocation of this $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funding reflects our commitment to addressing homelessness as a priority. With this strong funding, communities across the country will have the resources needed to give homes to the people who have had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic without one.”

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Public Housing#Hud#American Rescue Plan#The American Rescue Act#Continuum Of Care#Ehv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in...
Posted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy