County Receives $3 million in Federal Funds for Emergency Homeless Housing

Source: Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara. Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHVs) intended to help prevent and end homelessness are now available for Santa Barbara County residents in desperate need. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March by President Biden, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated $5 billion in funding for emergency housing vouchers to be distributed nationwide for housing the homeless. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said, “Homelessness in the United States was increasing even before COVID-19, and we know the pandemic has only made the crisis worse. HUD’s swift allocation of this $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funding reflects our commitment to addressing homelessness as a priority. With this strong funding, communities across the country will have the resources needed to give homes to the people who have had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic without one.”