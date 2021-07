Police in Hong Kong have arrested nine people, including six school pupils, who they said were planning bomb attacks across the city.The group were detained under the highly contentious new national security law, imposed by Beijing on the semi-autonomous territory last year.News of the arrests came just an hour after Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam warned “ideologies” posed a threat to law and order and urged parents and teachers to report teenagers to the authorities if they are suspected of breaking the law. According to the police, the nine alleged terrorists – aged between 15 and 39 – had...