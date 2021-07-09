Rochester Hills man arraigned on murder, firearms charges for girlfriend’s death

A Rochester Hills man was arraigned Friday on charges in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old woman who was described as his girlfriend. Lavaren Gaddis, 32, is facing charges of homicide-open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the July 7 death of Deloris Avant of Auburn Hills. He’s held in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond at arraignment by Magistrate Marie Soma of 52-3 District Court.