Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.8% in May to 5.6% in June, as the state continues to recover from the effects of the coronavirus from more than a year ago. Oregon’s unemployment rate has gradually declined each month this year, after ending last year at 6.3%. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate ticked up from 5.8% in May to 5.9% in June. The employment data for Douglas County is scheduled to be released next Tuesday.