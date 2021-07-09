Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lithuania Starts Border Fence To Stem Migrant Surge From Belarus

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithuania has started construction of a barrier on its border with Belarus amid a surge in illegal migrant crossings that Vilnius says Minsk is purposely organizing in retaliation for European Union sanctions. Lithuanian State Border Guard Service spokesman Gedrus Mishutis said the military had begun installing a wire fence on...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Border Fence#Belarus#Border Crossings#Interior#Baltic#Vilnius#Russian#Eu#Western#Schengen#Reuters#Interfax Copyright#Rfe Rl Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Related
Energy Industrysanantoniopost.com

EU court says Russia should limit gas supply to Europe

The Court of Justice of the European Union upheld on Thursday a lower tribunal's ruling which had said that Russia's access to the OPAL gas pipeline should be limited. The court case is a win for Poland against an appeal of the lower court's ruling filed by Germany. The OPAL...
Politicsclevelandstar.com

Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat After Moscow Accuses Consul Of Spying

Estonia's Foreign Ministry has expelled a Russian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move against Moscow. "The step was taken in line with international diplomatic customs and the principle of reciprocity as a response to the expulsion of an Estonian consul from Russia," the Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on July 15.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Poland's Tusk Says Conflicts With EU Could Eventually End the Bloc

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland and Hungary's conflicts with the European Union could start a process that results in the bloc falling apart, former European Council President Donald Tusk warned on Friday, amid a worsening standoff over democratic standards. Brussels is at loggerheads with Warsaw and Budapest over issues such as...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Stand-off with Poland, Hungary threatens EU legal order

The legal warfare between the European Commission and Poland and Hungary over LGBTQ rights, asylum rights and judicial reform raised concerns Thursday that the EU legal order is under threat. But the European Commission says they undermine judicial independence, and Poland could now face financial penalties after the Court of Justice ruled Thursday it had "failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law". alm/dc/arp/har
EuropeSFGate

On Lithuania's plea, Iraq to probe human smuggling to Europe

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's foreign minister pledged Thursday that his country will investigate human trafficking networks responsible for smuggling hundreds of Iraqis into Europe, specifically to Lithuania from Belarus. The announcement by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein came after a meeting in Baghdad with visiting Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis. Lithuania, which...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Armenia gets aid boost from EU

The European Union has offered Armenia an aid package of over $3 billion, 62 percent more than previously promised, in the wake of fair elections and as the country tries to recover from defeat in the war with Azerbaijan last year. The new aid package will total 2.6 billion euros...
WorldBirmingham Star

UN Urges Libya to Hold Elections on Time

The U.N. Security Council urged the Libyan transitional government on Thursday to complete the necessary groundwork to hold national elections on time in December, as concerns grow that they could be postponed. "The Security Council stresses the importance of free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections that are inclusive and...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

After Turkey, Pak to recognise Turkish Republic of Northern

Ankara [Turkey] July 13 (ANI): A tweet by the Pakistani embassy in Turkey on Saturday is being seen as a significant step towards Islamabad recognising the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus as a sovereign state. The post, shared via the embassy's official Twitter account, has fueled speculations about whether an...
Healthraps.org

Euro Roundup: EU Parliament adopts position on expanded EMA mandate

The European Parliament has adopted its position on extending the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) mandate. Parliamentarians voted overwhelmingly in favor of a text that will shape upcoming negotiations with the European Council over the final legislation. As part of an effort to build a health union, the European Commission adopted...
WorldBirmingham Star

Next six months critical for Libya, says FS Shringla at UN

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that the next six months will be critical for Libya, as it embarks on a journey towards peace and stability. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL),...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Spain Struggles to Contain Rising COVID Infections

MADRID - Spain has experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the past month which have prompted authorities to impose fresh restrictions in many parts of the country. The 14-day coronavirus contagion rate was 469.50 per 100,000 of population, according to Spanish health ministry data released on Wednesday, making Spain's one of the highest levels in Europe.
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban condemn Turkey's decision on security deployment

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 13 (ANI): Taliban on Tuesday strongly condemned Turkey's decision to send military forces to protect Kabul International Airport amid the troops' withdrawal from the country. Taliban remarked that sending troops will downgrade bilateral relations between Turkey and Afghanistan. The terrorist group in a statement called Turkey's decision...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

11 nations participate in massive US-Australia drills

Canberra [Australia], July 16 (ANI): The US, Australia and Japan, along with eight other countries, have begun a joint exercise in Australia and its nearby waters as tensions simmer in the Indo Pacific region. The US and Australia kicked off their biennial Exercise Talisman Sabre on Wednesday, Nikkei Asia reported.
WorldBirmingham Star

Jaishankar meets Kazakh counterpart

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi and discussed Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), COVID-19 cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Afghanistan. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet with DPM and FM...
WorldBirmingham Star

Armenia to launch national airline

Armenia is setting up a new national airline following nearly a decade without a flag carrier. President Armen Sarkissian and senior Armenian aviation officials signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates-based low-cost airline Air Arabia on July 14 to create the new Armenian airline. "Armenia is currently facing a...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

SADC team returns to eSwatini for 7-day fact-finding mission

The Southern African Development Community's technical fact-finding mission to eSwatini promised to speak to a broad group of stakeholders. Civil society groups welcomed the longer mission, as did the government. The fact-finding mission follows a day-long visit by foreign ministers to eSwatini. A Southern African Development Community (SADC) fact-finding mission...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

At least 45 dead in Germany as storms ravage Europe

At least 45 people have been killed and officials had reported up to 70 people missing. The German military deployed some 400 soldiers across the two affected states to assist in rescue efforts. In the town of Chaudfontaine, daily Le Soir reported that nearly 1 800 people had to evacuate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy