Catalytic Converter Theft Arrests
Patrol deputies in Carpinteria have arrested three suspects for theft of catalytic converters. On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at approximately 2:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1000-block of Palmetto way for a reported theft of a catalytic converter that had just occurred. The reporting party heard what sounded like a saw, recognized that a theft was likely occurring, quickly called the Sheriff’s Office and provided a vehicle description and direction of travel.www.edhat.com
