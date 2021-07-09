Bit of a break tonight, more storms in store for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The First Alert Weather Team will continue the Yellow Alert for Saturday and into tonight with the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding. Also, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the threat of flash flooding with rainfall accumulation near 3" for localized areas. Rain will remain on the light and moderate side this morning before heavier rain moves in this afternoon. Rainfall rates will be near 1"/hr for some and limit visibility on area roadways. Pooling and ponding will also occur on roadways along with the chance for flooded roads. Heavy to moderate rain will continue this afternoon and early tonight before we transition over to scattered showers by Sunday morning. Scattered showers and cloudy skies are expected through Sunday and rainfall totals will be between 1"-2" with localized amounts near or over 3." the unsettled weather pattern will likely continue into next week as well.