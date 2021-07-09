Bit of a break tonight, more storms in store for the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ll see a bit of a break from the incessant scattered storms as we spend tonight in between disturbances. Our cold front cleared the area earlier today, bringing a temporary end to the widespread showers and storms. Can I completely rule those chances out tonight? No, but I think any will be few and far between. We’ll be partly cloudy and mostly calm tonight, but lows will stay mild and muggy, down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.www.wymt.com
