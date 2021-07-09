Cancel
Granville County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Granville, Person by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Granville; Person A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PERSON...NORTHEASTERN ORANGE CENTRAL GRANVILLE AND NORTH CENTRAL DURHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 150 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rougemont, or 7 miles south of Roxboro, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oxford, Roxboro, Creedmoor, Butner, Rougemont, Stem, Lake Michie, Bahama, Bushy Fork and Lake Butner.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Oxford
