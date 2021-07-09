Cancel
Lake County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Southern Lake and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Gila County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Geronimo Estates, or 10 miles north of Payson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail and 45 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Geronimo Estates. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Daniels County, MT

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 03:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will struggle to cool down below 70 degrees.
Sheridan County, WY

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to leave children and pets in the vehicle. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 today, and reaching 101 to 103 degrees in many areas by Monday. Overnight lows will struggle to drop below 70 degrees providing only limited relief. These conditions will continue until at least Thursday of next week. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. In Montana, Southeastern Carbon, Fallon and Powder River. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
Malheur County, OR

Heat Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and south central, southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those without air conditioning.
Hunterdon County, NJ

Heat Advisory issued for Hunterdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 02:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hunterdon HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon. In Pennsylvania, Western Chester, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Gila County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Gila County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Pennington County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-17 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Cedar Pass, or 23 miles southwest of Philip, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cactus Flat and Minuteman Missile Visitors Center. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 109 and 145. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Haakon County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Haakon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Cedar Pass, or 23 miles southwest of Philip, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cactus Flat and Minuteman Missile Visitors Center. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 109 and 145. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 14:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 229 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carrizo moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Apache Reservation. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pike County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE AND NORTHEASTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 604 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jackson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Piketon, Beaver, Givens, Stockdale, Linn, Germany, State Route 335 at State Route 776 and Minford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 547 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads to Badlands National Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thunder Valley, Kyle North Route Housing, Kyle, Rockyford and Lonesome Valley. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Millard County, UT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Millard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Millard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MILLARD COUNTY At 529 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delta, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delta, Hinckley, Oak City, Abraham, Greenwood, Mc Cornick, Sutherland and Sugarville. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 76 and 99. US Route 50 between mile markers 90 and 114. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Kay County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 00:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KAY COUNTY At 1202 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kildare, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Newkirk, Kaw City, Kildare and Kaw Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND WESTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 648 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Kyle North Route Housing to 5 miles east of Calico, moving southeast at 25 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Tribal emergency management has received numerous calls of wind and hail damage. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Potato Creek, Wounded Knee, Wolf Creek Housing, Snake Butte, Yellow Bear Canyon, Wakpamni and Allen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Malheur County, OR

Heat Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and south central, southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those without air conditioning.
Steuben County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Steuben A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN STEUBEN COUNTY At 248 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cameron, or 15 miles west of Corning, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Woodhull, Jasper, Cameron and West Cameron. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 311 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roadways, and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chiricahua National Monument. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hansford County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 06:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hansford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS AND NORTHEASTERN HANSFORD COUNTIES At 604 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Hardesty, or 14 miles southeast of Guymon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Hardesty. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Steuben County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Steuben A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN COUNTY At 305 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cameron, or 15 miles west of Corning, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Corning, Big Flats, Campbell, Painted Post, Addison, Hornby, Thurston, South Corning, Cameron and Savona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

