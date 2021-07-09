Cancel
Forsyth County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Forsyth; Guilford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT FORSYTH AND WESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 228 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winston-Salem, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Kernersville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Walkertown, Jamestown, Rural Hall and Pfafftown.

alerts.weather.gov

