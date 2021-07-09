Cancel
Lincoln County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 08:54:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened and moved out of the warned area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible in the Lowesville area through 300 PM.

