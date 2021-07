The state Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Thursday. That's the first COVID-related death reported in the county since June 22. And with Tuesday's report of 13 new cases in the county, this marks the second time this week the county has reported nine or more new cases since 40 new cases on June 17, which was later attributed to a nursing home data update. The county reported 11 new cases on June 10.