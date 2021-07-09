Miami condo death toll rises to 78 as recovery hits 16th day

At least 150 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials say, as rescue operations continue.Most of these deaths happened in Germany, where hundreds of people are still missing. In Belgium, at least 27 people have died due to the flooding. The country is due to hold a national day of mourning on Tuesday.By Saturday, waters were receding across much of the affected regions, but officials feared that more bodies might be found in cars and trucks that were swept away.Authorities are worried more dams could overflow, spilling uncontrolled floods into communities below.Thousands of people have been evacuated downstream near a dam in western Germany amid fears it could be breached. Read More Germany Belgium flooding: More than 80 dead and 1,300 missing after heaviest rain in a centuryEurope floods: Which areas are affected and why?In pictures: The week the world flooded