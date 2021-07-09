Cancel
Accidents

Miami condo death toll rises to 78 as recovery hits 16th day

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” and “staggering” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for. No one has been found alive...

Public SafetyThe Guardian

Forty-three bodies found in Arizona borderland amid brutal heat

“Crossing the border may be illegal, but it should not be a death sentence,” reads a Facebook post from the non-profit group Humane Borders. But for 43 immigrants whose remains were found along Arizona’s borderlands with Mexico, the journey proved to be fatal. Scorched days in the Sonoran desert, with little to no water, and cold nights prove to be unforgiving to the weary travelers, many of whom flee violence, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and economic despair in Central America and other regions.
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Judge approves sale of Miami condo collapse site for victims’ benefit

A Florida judge has approved the sale of the oceanfront property where a collapsed Florida condominium once stood, with proceeds intended to benefit victims of the deadly disaster. At a hearing, Miami-Dade circuit judge Michael Hanzman ordered that the process begin to sell the site of the Champlain Towers South,...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Europe flooding death toll tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN — The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany's Ahrweiler county, one of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Germany-Belgium floods – latest: Death toll passes 150 as rescuers look for missing and amid fears over dam

At least 150 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials say, as rescue operations continue.Most of these deaths happened in Germany, where hundreds of people are still missing. In Belgium, at least 27 people have died due to the flooding. The country is due to hold a national day of mourning on Tuesday.By Saturday, waters were receding across much of the affected regions, but officials feared that more bodies might be found in cars and trucks that were swept away.Authorities are worried more dams could overflow, spilling uncontrolled floods into communities below.Thousands of people have been evacuated downstream near a dam in western Germany amid fears it could be breached. Read More Germany Belgium flooding: More than 80 dead and 1,300 missing after heaviest rain in a centuryEurope floods: Which areas are affected and why?In pictures: The week the world flooded
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California X-ray tech who died shortly after COVID-19 shot killed by heart disease, coroner's report says

An X-ray technician in California whose January death was under investigation as his family suggested a possible link to his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine died due to heart disease, a coroner’s report concluded. Tim Zook, 60, died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic heart disease with severe cardiomegaly and heart failure, according to his autopsy report.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

This Moroccan Serial Killer Was Walled to Death

In Morrocco, 1906 presented a particular gruesome news story: a Moroccan man had killed over 36 women. His name was Hadj Mohammed Mesfewi. Mesfewi’s case was so notorious it drew international attention. Multiple newspapers in the United States caught wind of the sensational story.
Las Vegas, NVliveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...

