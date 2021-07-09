Al Harrington And The First Black-Owned Multinational Cannabis Brand: Viola Hits Canada

Build your own employees’ brands. As a marketing leader, I understand the importance of building your own personal brand within a company. Managers play a critical role here — giving credit to direct reports when due, acknowledging work that goes above and beyond to the entire company and overall advocating for your team members to the broader organization. This encourages your direct reports to speak up, try new things and get out of their comfort zone because they know you have their back and the support of the company behind their expertise. Establishing your team’s expertise within the company also encourages colleagues to reach out and learn more, building cross-team rapport and confidence. You can also encourage direct reports to build their brand externally by participating in industry groups, webinars, contributed articles and more.