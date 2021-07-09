Al Harrington And The First Black-Owned Multinational Cannabis Brand: Viola Hits Canada
Al Harrington’s cannabis products are finally reaching Canada. According to information procured exclusively ahead of an official announcement, cannabinoid-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) (also featured in this Forbes article) will be licensing the brand of the NBA star, Viola, and using it to create specific formulations for sale across medical and consumer retail channels in Canada. Viola will receive a royalty fee for the use of its name, but Avicanna will ultimately develop the products being sold north of the border.www.benzinga.com
