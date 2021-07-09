Union City mayor, cops doing good for kids; Look out for spotted lanternfly | Letters
I write to express appreciation to Hon. Mayor Brian P. Stack, the Union City Police Department, and particularly the Union City Board of Education. Last year, I met a few friendly police officers engaged in sports with young people in Washington Park and the Bruce Walter Rec Center. I spoke with a few officers in Washington Park while they were serving lunch to the boys and girls. Often the officers devoted their time to team sports under steamy weather. It’s a wonderful way to foster good will with the community.www.nj.com
