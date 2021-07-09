Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union City, NJ

Union City mayor, cops doing good for kids; Look out for spotted lanternfly | Letters

By Letters To The Editor
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I write to express appreciation to Hon. Mayor Brian P. Stack, the Union City Police Department, and particularly the Union City Board of Education. Last year, I met a few friendly police officers engaged in sports with young people in Washington Park and the Bruce Walter Rec Center. I spoke with a few officers in Washington Park while they were serving lunch to the boys and girls. Often the officers devoted their time to team sports under steamy weather. It’s a wonderful way to foster good will with the community.

www.nj.com

Comments / 1

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
134K+
Followers
63K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Union City, NJ
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Union City, NJ
Society
City
Union City, NJ
City
Union, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Ucpd Cops Care#Union City Join#Slf#Usda#Rutgers University#The Jersey Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Hudson County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Hudson County invasion: ‘Swarms’ of the spotted lanternfly reported

A uninvited guest appears to be making a home in Hudson County, and gardeners and nature lovers alike are none too happy about the ravaging pest. The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species originating in Southeast Asia, has been spotted numerous times in the dense urban county, alarming residents who want to protect what little greenery the area possesses.
MuseumsPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. battleship museum scrambles to save hundreds of pieces of history

Somewhere close, lost relics — mechanical parts and blueprints of the original USS New Jersey and its sister ships — had been saved. “There were these legends that one of the ships over at the Philadelphia Navy Yard was full of boxes with old USS New Jersey parts and documents. Over the years I’ve tried to figure out if there was any truth to it,” Symanski told NJ Advance Media.
Totowa, NJPosted by
NJ.com

For beloved N.J. pizzeria, COVID labor crisis is final blow

Eida Arito used to love making the drive, from her house in Totowa to her true home: Villa Victoria in Montclair. The restaurant owner spent nearly 23 years building her Park Street shop into a local pizza staple. Her chicken parm slices became the stuff of legend; a constant contender for the best pie in town.
Posted by
NJ.com

Nabisco plant to close today after 63 years in N.J. town

The 63-year-old Nabsico plant in Fair Lawn will package its final boxes of sweet treats on Friday. Parent company Mondelez International confirmed that Friday is the last day of production at the factory with the majority of the 600 employees having already moved on — either retiring, accepting jobs with other businesses or transferring within the company.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Atlantic City councilman assaulted in parking lot, police say

An Atlantic City councilman was assaulted Thursday night and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers were called to a parking lot near the intersection of Florida and Atlantic avenues at 10:45 p.m. for a report of an assault and found MD Hossain Morshed, 47, the 4th Ward councilman for city, according to a statement from the Atlantic City Police Department.

Comments / 1

Community Policy