Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Baldur's Gate 3 With New Patch and Estimated Release Date

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarian Studios is back with another Panel from Hell. We learned the approximate release date of Baldur's Gate 3 and some of the new features waiting for players in Patch 5. Baldur's Gate III went into early access last year and the developers at Larian Studios certainly can not be accused of not communicating with fans. Yesterday we got the 13th Community Update. On this occasion we had a chance to see the Panel from Hell 3, the next installment of a series of streams, from which we can learn a little about the game's progress and meet the developers working on it. The event took place in an unusual form, as the creators played a LARP session, with the audience being able to influence its course. In addition to the interesting show, we also learned about a few novelties which are to be offered by the upcoming Patch 5. The update is expected to arrive on July 13 and before new content the players should expect innovations in the mechanics and qualit-of-life changes. Moreover, Swen Vincke, creative director of the studio, informed that the full version of the title is to be released in 2022.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Larian Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 Details from Panel From Hell 3

Larian Studios debuted the Baldur's Gate 3 Panel From Hell 3 earlier today, highlighting some upcoming content for Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 on PC with a delightful LARP adventure. Baldur's Gate 3 is the latest game in the Baldur's Gate CRPG franchise. As Larian Studios often does, it had...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Baldurs Gate 3 might be getting DLSS support soon

Before it was officially announced, a leaked document regarding AMD’s (then upcoming) FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology showed which games would have the tech implemented on or soon after launch. One of those titles was the Early Access game Baldurs Gate 3, but it looks like it may be getting DLSS support as well.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur’s Gate 3’s fifth update brings backstories and sneaky dice flicks

I didn’t have the time to watch the two-hour larping session that they themed last night’s Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement around. Thankfully, developers Larian Studios have bundled the update’s changes into a mere 9-minute update video. July 13's update will let you influence skill checks and role-play just a little bit more.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Five Introduces the Active Roll System and More

Game developer Larian Studios has recently revealed the details of Patch 5 for video game Baldur’s Gate 3. During the Panel From Hell live show, details of the upcoming major update was revealed. Patch 5 will expand on the game. Starting July 13, 2021, players will find some new game-changing mechanics, a lot of combat and AI improvements, visual upgrades to weapons and cinematics, more focus on roleplaying, and more Owlbear cub content.
Video GamesGamespot

How To Watch Today's Baldur's Gate 3 Stream

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios will show off the latest patch for its in-development RPG today, July 8. This will be the third Panel From Hell, with this episode titled "A Most Noble Sacrifice" and scheduled to stream on Twitch at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. If it's like previous panels from Larian Studios, it will be a pretty lavish affair.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 Includes Active Roll, Smarter AI, More Rewards for Roleplaying

During the third Panel from Hell, Larian Studios shared the nitty-gritty on the upcoming Patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3, due to launch on July 13th. The developer revealed a new Active Roll system coming to the roleplaying game alongside new Background Goals, an improved camping system, and smarter AI with foes now be capable of picking up discarded weapons when unarmed or passing health potions to each other.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Nier: Automata Steam PC update release date, patch notes announced

Square Enix’s promised update for the Windows PC version of Nier: Automata is coming this Thursday, according to an update on the game’s Steam page. The Steam-specific patch will include updates to stabilize Nier: Automata’s frame rate, as well as add 4K resolution textures for certain visuals, and additional graphics tweaks.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur’s Gate 3’s next update will be revealed by a group of LARPers, here's how to watch

The fifth Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is out there. Watching. Waiting. That’s as accurate as I can be right now, but there are more details coming later today in developer Larian Studio's latest livestream. At 7pm BST / 11am PT, Larian will be hosting “The Panel From Hell 3 - Twitch Plays: A Most Noble Sacrifice”. But it's no ordinary stream. They're hosting a "LarPG" in which seven actors will be guided through Gravensteen castle by the viewers. Better than a press release, eh?
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Company of Heroes 3 Official; Trailer, Gameplay and Free Alpha

Relic Entertainment officially announced Company of Heroes 3. The new installment in the popular series of tactical WWII strategies will surprise fans with the longest campaign in the series' history and numerous improvements to the gameplay formula. From today, all interested can also download the alpha version of the title for free.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Tails of Iron New Trailer and Release Date Revealed

Indie publishing house United Label just dropped a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming RPG adventure Tails of Iron – and revealed its release date. The trailer revealed several stunning environments while also offering a glimpse of upcoming battles. Narrated by the iconic Doug Cockle (Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher), the cinematic introduces players to a charming yet gritty world of fiendish croakers, menacing swamps, and lethal weaponry.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Outriders New Patch Detailed, Releasing Next Week

Outriders is getting a new patch next week and today People Can Fly released the notes for the upcoming update. The update will resolve a lot of issues but also alter the meta. Increasing damage against Frozen enemies, rebalancing Pyromancers, and more. Index:. Topic for Discussion: Anti-Duplication Improvements. tl;dr: We'd...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 May Get a Major Update Soon, Discovery in EGS Suggests

Another update for Cyberpunk 2077 has been found on Epic Games Store. The patch is said to weigh almost 40 GB and could be the first step towards DLC release. Last week, an advertisement for Cyberpunk 2077 surfaced online that seemed to herald the "biggest update" in the game's history. CD Projekt RED quickly clarified that it was just an element of the marketing campaign reminding us of patch 1.2, but there's no doubt that the Polish studio's latest game still needs improvements. It turns out that their next portion may be available in two to three weeks - this is the conclusion reached by Reddit user PricklyAssassin, who, using the Epic Inspector tool, discovered an update for Cyberpunk 2077 on Epic Games Store, "weighing" exactly 38.2GB, which is probably currently being tested. What might it contain?

Comments / 0

Community Policy