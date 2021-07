Following a report earlier today, Ubisoft has officially confirmed the existence of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is reportedly a giant live-service game platform that will feature multiple settings. While those reported details were not explicitly confirmed, some of them were implied, and it has been officially confirmed by the company that the Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec teams will, in fact, work together on the project. It's also worth noting that Assassin's Creed Infinity is only the codename for the project and that no exact timeline on when it might come out has been shared.