Today we are honoring a 13-year-old girl named Lexi who helped a neighbor in need in a big way. I am messaging about my 13-year-old neighbor. A couple of months ago, I had a seizure and she happened to come over in the middle of it and handled it perfectly. She called the paramedics and helped me until they arrived. I have suffered from epilepsy for years but this was the first time I had one when my husband and kids weren’t around and she sat with me after the paramedics left so I wasn’t alone.