Opinion: Musings on the Coast

It started with my friend Karis Wilde and me facing severe lockdown-itis. It was so bad, we decided to go somewhere else; in fact anywhere else. First it was to join my long-time girlfriend, Kim Bowen, in Croatia where she was filming a television commercial (Kim is a noted costume designer). But gaining entry to Croatia with COVID-19 protocol was a hassle and the trip would have taken 42 hours. So, then we decided Spain or Italy, which seemed sort-of open but then not. Then, it was down to Charleston or Austin (I told you we were desperate); nope, rain forecast for months. Finally, it was Hawaii, where our numbers grew to 12, including six children and six adults. Kauai and Maui were already booked up, so I rented a house on the west side of Diamond Head (about two miles from Waikiki), where some of the best surf in the world continually rolls in.