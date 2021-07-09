'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' Tells the Story of a Life Well-Lived at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on July 15th
Q&A immediately following with director Morgan Neville. As anyone with a dog-eared copy of "Kitchen Confidential" can attest, Bourdain’s unmistakable voice is that of an old friend and fellow traveler. In this film, viewers are served an intimate and unflinching look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville ("20 Feet From Stardom," "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?"), this new documentary is a portrait of a complex, contradictory and charismatic man that reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.www.kcet.org
