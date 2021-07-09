Cancel
Stellantis in lithium supply deals with California, German firms -sources

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker with brands that include Jeep and Peugeot, has signed memorandums of understanding for lithium supply with geothermal brine projects in California and Germany, according to two sources. Automakers across the globe have been jockeying for access to lithium, a key ingredient used to...

