Stellantis in lithium supply deals with California, German firms -sources

Lithium-metal battery supplier SES said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied equity value of about $3.6 billion, including a $300 million earn-out. The deal is expected to give SES, a supplier for electric vehicles, up to $476 million in gross proceeds to fund its growth plans, including a $200 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors that include General Motors , Hyundai Motor Company , Geely Holding Group , Kia Corporation , and SAIC Motor Corp. . Other PIPE investors include Koch Strategic Platforms, LG Technology Ventures, Foxconn, Vertex Ventures, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (certain funds), and Franklin Templeton. Once the deal closes, the company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "SES." The company was founded in 2021 as a spin-out company of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and operates two facilities in the U.S. and China. The deal is expected to close in the third or fourth quarters.