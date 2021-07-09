Indiana Dunes National Park: The Complete Guide
1050 N Mineral Springs Rd, Chesterton, IN 46304, USA. Indiana Dunes National Park is a sandy landscape full of dunes, wetlands, prairies, and forests covering 15,349 acres of diverse ecosystems. The park in northwest Indiana, formerly called Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, stretches for 15 miles along the shore of Lake Michigan. Expect to see plenty of creeks and rivers, dune ridges, and a plethora of rare plants like Mead’s Milkweed, Pitcher’s Thistle, Shooting Star, and Virginia Snake Root.www.tripsavvy.com
