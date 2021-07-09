Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Richard Harris Law Firm | 7/9/21

KTNV
 8 days ago

The Richard Harris Law Firm is prepping for back to school with Project Backpack. They want to support students and their education. This segment is paid for by Richard Harris Law Firm.

www.ktnv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Project Backpack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
LawKTNV

David Boehrer Law Firm | 7/6/21

This Trusted Advisor Legal Tip Is Paid For By The David Boehrer Law Firm. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawiwantabuzz.com

“Ask the Attorney” with Howard Krooks from Elder Law Associates PA

Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Howard Krooks from Elder Law Associates PA. To learn more check out http://www.elderlawassociates.com. What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?:...
digitalmarketnews.com

Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.
Personal Financeorlandoadvocate.com

Ask Rusty: Why Did Social Security Ask My Mother This Question?

Dear Rusty: When my father passed away and we went to update my mother’s Social Security benefits, a question arose that I was confused by. We were asked “Do you want to claim just your father’s benefit (which was larger) or claim my mother’s benefit and the difference between the two?” Either way it would come to the same amount. Is there a reason to claim one way over the other? Perhaps a caveat that we are unaware of? Is there a loophole that we are missing that may potentially benefit the survivor? We are soon to face this question again as my father-in-law is very ill. Signed: Curious.
Lancaster, CAAntelope Valley Press

State AG allows Lancaster to sue to remove Rives

LANCASTER — California Attorney General Rob Bonta granted the City of Lancaster’s request to sue Michael Rives in quo warranto to oust him from the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, saying, in part, that allowing the City to sue Rives would serve the public interest, according to the 12-page opinion.
LawLaw.com

Innovations in Pro Bono, Law Firm: Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
Klamath County, ORklamathtribes.org

Klamath Tribes provide FREE Criminal Record Expungement Services

The Klamath Tribes is working with RecordSponge to provide FREE criminal record expungement services this summer. The law governing expungement eligibility have recently changed, and so many more people will be eligible than before. Criminal record expungement may be an important step for folks looking to get back into the workforce.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

By the Numbers: COVID-19 update, 7/9/21

The state reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harvard for the week ending July 1. The town’s cumulative number of confirmed cases remains at 141. According to the state’s weekly town-by-town vaccination report, the number of residents in Harvard that were fully vaccinated as of July 1 was 3,861, up from 3,771 the previous week. Another 325 had received one dose of a two-dose vaccine. Using the town clerk’s April population total of 5,502, the percentage of fully vaccinated Harvard residents as of July 1 was about 70%, with about another 6% partially vaccinated. These numbers do not include Devens residents or inmates at the Federal Medical Center in Devens.
JobsMountain Mail

Rewarding work assisting attorneys and victims of crime. Duties include

Rewarding work assisting attorneys and victims of crime. Duties include preparing legal documents and correspondence; coordinating and communicating with law enforcement, witnesses, and crime victims; entering legal data. Must have working knowledge of basic computer skills and programs. Full-time, non-exempt position. Pay commensurate with experience. Send cover letter and resume to: tbogani@da11thjd.org.
Jackson, CAledger.news

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ADAM JOSEPH TRESTYN

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ADAM JOSEPH TRESTYN. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both of ADAM JOSEPH TRESTYN, ADAM TRESTYN, AJ TRESTYN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by DAVID TRESTYN in...
Politicsloc.gov

An Interview with Nabila Buhary, Foreign Law Intern

Today’s interview is with Nabila Buhary, a foreign law intern working in the Global Legal Research Directorate of the Law Library of Congress. Describe your background. I was born in Melbourne, Australia, and completed a bachelor of laws/bachelor of arts double degree at Monash University in Australia in 2012. I completed my practical legal training at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and was admitted to practice as an Australian lawyer and registered on the Supreme Court of Victoria roll in 2013. Initially, I worked as a refugee and immigration lawyer before moving to corporate immigration law as an associate at Fragomen Worldwide (Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP). Following this, I commenced work as a litigator at DLA Piper in the litigation and regulatory team where I specialized in public and administrative law, representing the Minister for Home Affairs in administrative law litigation at the Federal Circuit Court of Australia and Federal Court of Australia. I later practiced in general insurance litigation at DLA Piper. After seven years of practice, I chose to pursue a masters of law degree at NYU; midway through the pandemic! I’m focusing my LL.M on public international law and have undertaken subjects in data law, environmental regulation, and arbitration. New York is wonderful and I am very happy to be here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy