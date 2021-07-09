Composer Diversity Integral to Midsummer’s Music

World-renowned composer and musician Nkeiru Okoye loves everything about Paris — especially the shopping and how, she said, Black women are, “revered as beautiful” there. The New York City native, who was raised in Massapequa, on Long Island, and now lives in New Paltz, N.Y., is looking forward to spending some time in Massachusetts this month as the first composer-in-residence at the South Shore Conservatory. Her residency is part of the conservatory’s “Transform” initiative, which uses music education as a vehicle to promote social awareness and social justice. “Many of my pieces touch on social themes like African-American history — and especially African-American women,” Okoye said. “My work aims to change the narrative about Black women, because there are so many inaccurate stereotypes. I like to highlight the fact that Black women are professional and that we accomplish amazing, amazing things.” The piece Okoye has written for SSC Transform is called “Grayce and Sickle,” a tribute to Dr. Paula Johnson, a cardiologist and president of Wellesley College who conducts research on the correlation between genetics and medicine, with a focus on sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder that impacts many people of African descent. “Grayce and Sickle” will premiere on July 23 at the conservatory’s final Summer Musical Festival concert at the Jane Carr Amphitheater in Hingham. We caught up with Okoye, a Guggenheim Fellow, to talk about all things travel.