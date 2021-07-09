Cancel
Composer Diversity Integral to Midsummer’s Music

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 8 days ago

Midsummer’s Music (midsummersmusic.com) is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all aspects of its work and performances. The upcoming Kreutzer Connotations program exemplifies this by presenting pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven; a successful African American composer, William Grant Still; and a thriving, modern-day composer, Will Healy. William Grant Still, who...

