Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Love Sun Body Sunscreen Expands Sales with QVC and Launches New Raise on StartEngine.com

Times Union
 8 days ago

Love Sun Body, an innovator in the $13 Billion-dollar American suncare market, continues its growth with a launch on QVC as well as the announcement of a new crowdfunding campaign to raise capital on StartEngine.com. The first 100% natural mineral sunscreen certified Cosmos Natural in the U.S., Love Sun Body has been featured frequently in top media outlets such as Travel & Leisure, Harper’s Bazaar, Coveteur, The Doctors, Yahoo and New Beauty – and has received a number one rating from the Environmental Working Group’s sunscreen guides for a number of its products.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreens#New Areas#Crowdfunding#American#Startengine Com#Travel Leisure#Harper S Bazaar#Coveteur#Doctors#Yahoo#New Beauty#Prweb#Amazon Com#Cosmos Natural European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
QVC
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin Carenutraingredients-usa.com

Inside the trends that are driving the nutri-cosmetic boom

We're taking a look at a what is shaping and defining the category as we gear up for next week's Beauty from Within Webinar. There is such an interest for nutribeauty that NutraIngredients-USA Awards added the Beauty from Within category this year in response to the demand for ingredients that take a holistic approach to providing targeted and sustainable effects on the overall health and appearance of hair, skin and nails. In recent years we have seen a number of impressive innovations on the market, including this year’s Beauty from Within Ingredient of the Year winner​, Wellnex’s Replenwell collagen peptides.
Hair Careperfumerflavorist.com

Moroccanoil Launches Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Moroccanoil has launched its first-ever fragrance offering, Brumes du Maroc Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, featuring the Moroccanoil signature scent. The signature scent is a blend of amber and floral notes. Brumes du Maroc Hair & Body Fragrance Mist has a lightweight formula and includes argan oil, vitamin E and...
Businesschainstoreage.com

Parent company of QVC taps online retail exec as new CEO

A new appointment brings the number of Black CEOs on the Fortune 500 to five. The parent company of QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate and other brands has appointed David Rawlinson II as its next president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. He will succeed Mike George after a two-month transition period, beginning August 1, during which time Rawlinson will serve as president and CEO-elect.
Economyatlantanews.net

Manuel Quinones, digital strategist and international sales speaker, launches his new book 50 Sales Tips to close more deals

LATIN AMERICA (July 8, 2021). Manuel Quinones, international lecturer in neuromarketing and neuro-sales, professor and corporate sales coach with extensive and recognized experience in the management, projection and development of the commercial and marketing department, launches his new book 50 Sales Tips to close more deals), the which is constituted as a guide to increase sales worldwide.
BusinessTimes Union

FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure Merge

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. FlavorMaster, LLC, today announced the formation of a new company focused on improving pharmacy efficiency, reducing workload for pharmacists, and enhancing the patient experience. This new entity combines FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure, into one larger and integrated company called FlavorMaster, LLC, which will be based in Columbia, Maryland. The motivation for the merger was the demonstrated success and rapid acceptance of the new FLAVORx Auto dispensing system. The FLAVORx Auto automates both reconstitution and flavoring of liquid medications, saving pharmacist’s time and allowing parents to choose the best taste for their child’s medicine.
BusinessTimes Union

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

The Brand Behind One of Our Favorite Towels Has a Gorgeous New Beach Collection — Plus More Launches We Love This Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Here at Apartment Therapy, we’re always testing the best home products we can find and keeping an eye out for new launches from all of our favorite brands. Whether it’s new colors being added to our favorite bedding lines or limited-edition releases from cult-favorite kitchen brands, we’re here to share the latest and greatest! We know it can be hard to stay on top of what’s new, so each week we’ll be sharing a few of our favorite launches here with you — alongside some of our more in-depth reviews about these brand new products and gadgets. This week’s lineup is jam-packed with new items from the likes of Kassatex, Brooklinen, and KitchenAid, to name a few. Keep reading to learn more about our favorite launches of the week and shop them below!
Colorado StateTimes Union

Industrial 3D Printing Company Launches in Colorado with the Vision to Help Revitalize American Manufacturing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Where is American manufacturing heading in the future? With a globalized supply chain and many companies outsourcing manufacturing overseas and across borders, some speculate that the future of ‘American Made’ may not be so prolific. However, there is one technology breaking away from this trend and sparking a renewed vitality into American manufacturing. “The enormous potential of 3D printing (also known as additive manufacturing) to reshape supply chains, reduce manufacturing costs and lead times, and revolutionize design for manufacturing processes is leading the way for the future of American industry,” says Jason Korbelik, CEO of Precision Additive.
Skin Caregreenville.com

Tips to Stay Safe in the Sun: From Sunscreen to Sunglasses

Sun safety is always in season. It’s important to protect your skin from sun damage throughout the year, no matter the weather. Why? Sun exposure can cause sunburn, skin aging (such as skin spots, wrinkles, or “leathery skin”), eye damage, and skin cancer, the most common of all cancers. Skin...
InternetTimes Union

Reverb Partners with Gravity Labs, Inc. to Launch 'The World's Local Music Store' Advertising Campaign in Its First Ever Connected TV Play

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Gravity Labs, Inc., a creative advertising firm uniquely blending the best attributes of brand and digital agencies to get its clients Further, Faster™, today announces the launch of its latest campaign for Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. This first-ever connected TV campaign for Reverb builds on its investment in growing its sellers’ online businesses, momentum after record sales in 2020, and its acquisition by Etsy in 2019.
EconomyTimes Union

SureCritic, Inc. Conducts Annual Automotive Review Influence Study for Business Insight into Consumer Decisions

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers’ behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.
BusinessTimes Union

CIENCE CEO John Girard Named 2021 "Best CEOs for Women" by Comparably

DENVER (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. This week, Comparably announced their winners for Best CEOs for Women based on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about their CEO over a 12-month period. CIENCE CEO John Girard placed #34 on that list, with a 95%+ approval rating. Given the emphasis on creating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy