Paper Alert: pQTLs Pin GWAS Loci to Tissue Proteins, Drug Targets

Just as genetic variants can be tied to altered gene expression, they can also be pegged to protein changes. Researchers led by Carlos Cruchaga and Oscar Harari, both at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, linked Alzheimer's disease-associated loci to altered protein amounts in brain tissue, cerebrospinal fluid, and plasma from people with AD. Using these protein quantitative trait loci (pQTLs), they identified risk genes from GWAS hits—and, while they were at it, perhaps even some candidate drugs.