Netherlands re-imposes COVID-19 curbs due to infection surge

The breaking of a part of the dike that protects the Julianakanaal (Canal de [la reina] Juliana), which channels an arm of the Meuse River, in the south of the Netherlands, has forced the inhabitants of the municipality of Meerssen to leave their homes this Friday. Regional authorities first pointed out that evacuation was no longer possible, and asked neighbors to take refuge on the upper floors of their houses by closing doors and windows. The recommendation was canceled shortly after, but the sirens warned that the area would be flooded and they should leave. At 36 kilometers, the canal’s water ends up in the Meuse River itself, and the rains in recent days have raised its level almost to the limit of what is manageable by experts. A hospital has also been evacuated, and some 200 patients have been transferred to other centers. The Army is stationed in Limburg, the affected province, to reinforce the levees and help the population.