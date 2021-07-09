Cancel
Public Health

Netherlands re-imposes COVID-19 curbs due to infection surge

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands on Friday re-imposed restrictions on nightclubs, restaurants and music festivals just weeks after they were lifted, in an effort to halt a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections, mostly among young adults. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the measures would take effect from Saturday morning...

Mark Rutte
#Nightclub#Restaurants#Van Den Berg#Infectious Diseases#Amsterdam#Reuters#Dutch
Indonesia Expands Nationwide Covid-19 Curbs

Indonesia expanded nationwide coronavirus curbs Wednesday to battle its deadliest Covid-19 wave yet, as the death toll rocketed with the government warning that the worst may be yet to come. The new restrictions would apply to dozens of cities and extend from Sumatra island in the west to easternmost Papua...
Spain's COVID-19 cases jump as youth infection surges

MADRID (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections in Spain have risen by 32,607 since Friday, official data showed on Monday, 85% more than the previous weekend’s increase as the Delta variant drives a surge among unvaccinated young people. While the nationwide 14-day infection rate reached 204 cases per 100,000 people on Monday,...
Tourism not contributing to surge of COVID-19 infections in Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) – Tourism is not to blame for a surge of COVID-19 infections in Greece, the tourism minister said on Wednesday after the government reintroduced restrictions aimed at saving the summer season. Greece, which relies on tourism for a fifth of its economy, kicked off the season in May,...
Dutch nightclubs, festivals put on hold due to resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Netherlands

While much of the world has been steadily heading towards reopening, with artists booking new tours and clubs opening their doors, the Netherlands is going back into lockdown just two weeks after lifting restrictions. COVID-19 continues to make its way through the world, with the Delta variant proving to be more infectious than previous strains as it targets younger people.
Italy reports 9 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 2,455 new cases

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported nine coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,455 from 2,153. Italy has registered 127,840 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
Hundreds flee as flood waters breach Dutch defences

MEERSSEN, The Netherlands (Reuters) -Hundreds of people fled their homes in and around the southern Dutch town of Meerssen after floods broke through a dyke on Friday, as rising waters left a path of destruction across the region. Emergency services said the flood waters were about to swamp the surrounding...
Japan bars fans from Olympics due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases prompted a state of emergency declaration in Japan, and no spectators will be allowed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Japan declared a new state of emergency that expires Aug. 22. A two-month high in COVID-19 infections prompted the latest action from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Greece orders testing of unvaccinated tourism staff on islands

ATHENS (Reuters) – Unvaccinated workers in restaurants and tourism companies on some of Greece’s main holiday islands will be regularly tested for COVID-19 after the Delta variant fuelled a surge in infections, a minister said on Thursday. Mykonos, Santorini, Ios, Paros and the cities of Rethymnon and Heraklion on the...
British ministers consider putting France on travel red list – The Telegraph

(Reuters) – British ministers are considering putting France on the travel red list over concerns related to the Beta variant of COVID-19, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources. The proposal was discussed on Wednesday as part of the review of international travel by officials, the newspaper reported, adding ministers...
The breaking of a canal dam forces the eviction of the inhabitants of a municipality in the Netherlands

The breaking of a part of the dike that protects the Julianakanaal (Canal de [la reina] Juliana), which channels an arm of the Meuse River, in the south of the Netherlands, has forced the inhabitants of the municipality of Meerssen to leave their homes this Friday. Regional authorities first pointed out that evacuation was no longer possible, and asked neighbors to take refuge on the upper floors of their houses by closing doors and windows. The recommendation was canceled shortly after, but the sirens warned that the area would be flooded and they should leave. At 36 kilometers, the canal’s water ends up in the Meuse River itself, and the rains in recent days have raised its level almost to the limit of what is manageable by experts. A hospital has also been evacuated, and some 200 patients have been transferred to other centers. The Army is stationed in Limburg, the affected province, to reinforce the levees and help the population.
Factbox: Countries weigh 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns. Several medical studies to test the efficacy of switching COVID-19 vaccines are under way. A mixed schedule,...

