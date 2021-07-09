Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Widespread, dangerous heatwave today – early next week

By National Weather Service Sacramento CA
YubaNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry conditions are forecast to continue with very hot temperatures expected through the weekend and continuing into early next week. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of interior NorCal this afternoon through Monday evening when the hottest weather is expected. Westward extension of the 4-Corners High pressure...

yubanet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbm#Rdd#Dts#Sun#Mod#Rbl#Deg C#Cwa#Crest#The Central Srn Sierra#Bcconsraw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentwdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Spotty showers turn to widespread rain next week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After just a few showers today, the rest of the night should be dry. Temperatures will once again be in the low 70s. This weekend looks mainly dry, but there are still a few rain chances in the forecast. Saturday has a 30% chance for rain and should resemble the type of weather we had today. Temperatures will peak in the low 90s. Sunday has a 40% chance for rain with temperatures in the low 90s as well.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain today followed by a continued unsettled weather pattern

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The First Alert Weather Team will continue the Yellow Alert for Saturday and into tonight with the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding. Also, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the threat of flash flooding with rainfall accumulation near 3" for localized areas. Rain will remain on the light and moderate side this morning before heavier rain moves in this afternoon. Rainfall rates will be near 1"/hr for some and limit visibility on area roadways. Pooling and ponding will also occur on roadways along with the chance for flooded roads. Heavy to moderate rain will continue this afternoon and early tonight before we transition over to scattered showers by Sunday morning. Scattered showers and cloudy skies are expected through Sunday and rainfall totals will be between 1"-2" with localized amounts near or over 3." the unsettled weather pattern will likely continue into next week as well.
EnvironmentWDBJ7.com

Scattered storm chances through the weekend

Elevated flood risk with a few stronger storms possible. A front will sink south tonight helping to fire up rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Scattered to numerous afternoon storms with heavy rain will be likely today. The main threat this afternoon and evening will be localized flooding and damaging winds. Models indicate these storms may be slow-moving and drop a lot of rain that could lead to flash flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy