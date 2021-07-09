Conroe Symphony Orchestra makes a patriotic return

The Conroe Symphony Orchestra made a patriotic return on July 3 in the group’s first concert back since taking a break during the Covid-19 pandemic. New Music Director and Conductor Anna-Marie Gkouni took the stage with the orchestra for the first time for patriotic tunes, songs by American composers and more. A special highlight of the concert was guest artist Harvey Dunn with PaintJam. He created a patriotic-themed piece of art to one of the songs. The concert took place at Heritage Park in downtown Conroe. The orchestra is already making plans for the next seasons which kicks off in the fall. Visit https://conroesymphony.org/ for more information.