Englewood, CO

Mountain lion in Englewood safely relocated

By Stephanie Butzer
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 8 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A mountain lion found under a resident's deck in Englewood Thursday evening was safely relocated the following morning.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tranquilized the big cat after she was spotted under a deck near S. Broadway Street and E. Oxford Avenue. They released her Friday morning in a better habitat in Douglas County.

The mountain lion was a 60-pound female and CPW officers estimated she was about 2 years old, CPW said. She was in good condition.

“The reason we chose to go hands-on with this mountain lion was because it was so deep in the heart of the city,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez. “We are glad this operation worked out so smoothly for that neighborhood and for the mountain lion. We’d like to thank the Englewood Police Department and Code Enforcement for assisting us in getting that lion out safely.”

CPW received a credible report of a mountain lion in Centennial by E. Mineral Avenue and S. Quebec Street on July 6, which is about 10 miles from where the cat was found. It's not clear if that was the same animal.

