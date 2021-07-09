FORTY YEARS OF CARING

CHESTERTOWN IN WARREN COUNTY is like most charming Adirondack small towns—it’s located in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by nature and far away from its closest neighbors. Most folks are seasonal residents, resulting in limited access to grocery stores and other amenities. Considering the prevalence of vacation and second homes throughout the region, access to medical care was very limited or non-existent. That changed when Dr. John Rugge came to town in 1974 and opened a clinic with the mission to improve access to healthcare for all in the surrounding area.