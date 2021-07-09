Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, NY

FORTY YEARS OF CARING

By Publisher’s View
sbmonthly.com
 9 days ago

CHESTERTOWN IN WARREN COUNTY is like most charming Adirondack small towns—it’s located in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by nature and far away from its closest neighbors. Most folks are seasonal residents, resulting in limited access to grocery stores and other amenities. Considering the prevalence of vacation and second homes throughout the region, access to medical care was very limited or non-existent. That changed when Dr. John Rugge came to town in 1974 and opened a clinic with the mission to improve access to healthcare for all in the surrounding area.

www.sbmonthly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champlain, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Chestertown, NY
Warren County, NY
Government
County
Warren County, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Warrensburg, NY
City
Plattsburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Community Health#Medical Care#Nursing Home Care#Hhhn#Fqhc#Lamaze#Women S Health#Imaging And X Ray#Senior Care Geriatrics#Pathways#Food Farmacy#Comfort Food Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy