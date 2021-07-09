EMPOWERING PEOPLE TO LIVE THEIR BEST LIVES

ACCORDING TO THE AMPUTEE COALITION, a non-profit organization headquartered in Washington D.C., and dedicated to the needs of people with limb loss, approximately 570 people in the United States experience the loss of a limb each year. The three most common causes are vascular disease (54%), trauma (45%), and cancer (27%). Thirty-five percent of people experience the loss of an upper limb; 65% experience the loss of a lower limb. Prosthetics refers to the science of creating artificial body parts; an artificial limb is called a prosthesis.