County reports two COVID-19 related deaths

The Laclede County Health Department reported two more COVID-19-related deaths in a press release Wednesday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Laclede County to 76. The dates of the deaths were not announced and the Health Department said “it is important to understand that official certificates of death can take an extended amount of time to process and be reported for inclusion in our accumulative totals.” The Health Department also reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,860. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.