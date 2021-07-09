Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laclede County, MO

County reports two COVID-19 related deaths

By STEVE SMITH • SSMITH@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Laclede County Health Department reported two more COVID-19-related deaths in a press release Wednesday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Laclede County to 76. The dates of the deaths were not announced and the Health Department said “it is important to understand that official certificates of death can take an extended amount of time to process and be reported for inclusion in our accumulative totals.” The Health Department also reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,860. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
Laclede County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Health Department#Lcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 1

Community Policy