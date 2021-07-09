Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Patrol honors citizens who helped hurt trooper

By STEVE SMITH • SSMITH@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo area residents received recognition for their role in helping catch a suspect who assaulted a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. In a presentation at Family Church, the Patrol on Wednesday gave Dominic Gainey and Laura Little Honorary Trooper certificates for the assistance they provided Trooper Cory Stauffer on Feb 10 of this year. Stauffer was injured during a traffic stop at the Waffle House in Lebanon. The Patrol said Gainey took it upon himself to follow the suspect in an attempt to make sure he was identified and eventually caught. Little used the patrol car’s radio to call for help for Trooper Stauffer. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Lebanon, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrol#Family Church#Lcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 1

Community Policy