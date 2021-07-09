Patrol honors citizens who helped hurt trooper

Two area residents received recognition for their role in helping catch a suspect who assaulted a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. In a presentation at Family Church, the Patrol on Wednesday gave Dominic Gainey and Laura Little Honorary Trooper certificates for the assistance they provided Trooper Cory Stauffer on Feb 10 of this year. Stauffer was injured during a traffic stop at the Waffle House in Lebanon. The Patrol said Gainey took it upon himself to follow the suspect in an attempt to make sure he was identified and eventually caught. Little used the patrol car’s radio to call for help for Trooper Stauffer. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.