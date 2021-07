The U.S. men's basketball team lived up to its potential on Tuesday night, cruising to a 108-80 victory over Argentina for its first exhibition win. After dropping consecutive games against Nigeria and Australia, Team USA showcased the talent and skill level that has made it the favorite to capture the gold medal at the 2021 Olympics. All five starters (Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo) scored at least 12 points, and Team USA held Argentina to 38.4 percent shooting from the field.