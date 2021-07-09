Dead Sportfish Washing Ashore on Tampa Bay

Florida Sportsman staff is disheartened to again see photos of red tide fish kills on Tampa Bay. John Schiller, St. Petersburg, sent these pictures today. They were taken July 7, 2021 on the Gandy Causeway beach in St. Petersburg. “There were thousands of dead fish ranging from pinfish to tarpon. It was sad to see so many different species affected by the red tide,” John said. “There was a large amount of dead over-slot redfish, but there were not many snook.