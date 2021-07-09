Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al-Sabah
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed regional security and other issues important to the bilateral relationship. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for Kuwait's generous support to COVAX and underscored the importance of the strong partnership with Kuwait.
