THERE ARE TIMES IN OUR LIVES WHEN ONLY ONE THING MATTERS. They are typically related to threats to our emotional or physical wellbeing. We’ve all gone through a period in our lives like no other any of us can remember. We’ve not had to experience war on our own soil, but what we’ve endured with the threat to each of our lives in this COVID-19 era has been as traumatizing to some as war or terrorism in our backyard may be to many.