Lebanon, MO

Light resigns as Downtown director

By FINES MASEY • EDITOR@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lebanon Downtown Business District Advisory Board is looking for a new executive director after the impending resignation of Ashton Light. Light announced her departure from the position on Thursday morning. Light became the first Downtown executive director in June 2020. Light will officially leave the job on Sept. 30. In an email to the board, Light said it has been an “amazing year.” She is leaving to take a job that she “could not pass on.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

