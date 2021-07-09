Food Pantry Volunteer of the Month

View more in
Charities
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Boca Raton, FL|wflx.com
Food pantry program continuing to grow, assist families
A group of Boca Raton students has come up with a way to keep food on the table for South Florida families. It's part of a community partnership that's proving to have a lasting impact. Most days you will find Summer Faerman providing help to those in need. "So, what...
Nashville, TN|Posted byNewsChannel 5 WTVF
Food pantries see an increase in demand for donations
Despite many businesses being fully reopen and some people returning to work, the need for food donations are still high. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee says the demand is still outweighing the supply.
Omaha, NE|KETV.com
Food pantries & nonprofits feed families hit hard by storm
OMAHA, Neb. — Many people in the Omaha metro are still in the dark, and the effort to get them fresh food will keep going for some time. Ask local food pantries who've already been working on overdrive because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will tell you dozens of new families came for help to get food on the table.
Geneseo, IL|geneseorepublic.com
Food Pantry accepting donations of school supplies
Classes are scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 12, in the Geneseo School District and the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry will distribute school supplies to Geneseo School District students on Thursday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 6. Parents of District students who are in need of school supplies are asked to sign up in advance at the Food Pantry, 620 West Main St., Geneseo.
Bismarck, ND|KFYR-TV
Mobile food pantry to serve more of the community
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Adopt-a-Block food truck isn’t like food trucks you might see at a late-night event. Instead, it brings nutritious food right to those that need it most. Volunteers have seen the service grow from two days and locations a week to six during the pandemic. Now,...
Galion, OH|wbco.com
Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry in Galion set for July 20
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, July 20. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
Idaho Falls, ID|eastidahonews.com
Four anonymous women will match up to $100,000 of donations to local food pantry
IDAHO FALLS — Four local women want to help a local food pantry improve its ability to provide food for those in need. The women, who go anonymously under the name “the Four Amigas,” have agreed to match donations that go to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket up to $100,000.
Lamar County, TX|Posted byDFW Community News
Partner Agency Spotlight: Lamar County Food Pantry
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020, the Lamar County Food Pantry sprang into action, ensuring its warehouse was stocked with food to handle the crisis response amidst the dwindling supplies at grocery stores. But providing nutritious food was only part of what the pantry – known locally as...
Aurora, IL|Chicago Tribune
Radiothon to benefit Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry
A live radio broadcast from three Aurora restaurants Thursday is designed to help fill the shelves at the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry. The “Pack the Pantry Radiothon” will take place over 13 hours Thursday to help raise $50,000 to purchase food for the pantry. Sponsors will match every dollar the community donates. Donations are being accepted now at www.aurorafoodpantry.org/packthepantry.
Charities|Mount Airy News
Scenic raises thousands for food pantries
Scenic Subaru’s Landon Teague stands next to a Subaru loaded down with food, while also holding a check for $5,245, all of which goes to Yokefellow Ministries to help the organization combat hunger. (Submitted photo) Food collected for the Scenic Subaru food drive for Yokefellow Ministries. (Submitted photo) Scenic Subaru...
Greene County, IA|raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Farm Bureau Raises Over $1,000 for Food Pantry
Greene County Farm Bureau raised over $1,000 for the local food pantry. The annual Cram the Cab fundraiser collected $1,382 for the Greene County Action Resource Center from June 12th-19th. Customers and community members contributed by purchasing pre-packaged bags of non-perishable food items at Jefferson Fareway or rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar, or making a monetary donation. The goal was to cram the cab of a tractor that was in the Fareway parking lot and provided by Reuter’s Red Power.
Charities|News Channel Nebraska
Summer food program offering free meals for children through the summer
For those that rely on school lunches to feed their children, there will be free meals offered across Nebraska. The program will be for children between the ages of one and 18. The meals are being made available to the children through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), a U.S....
Kankakee, IL|Kankakee Daily Journal
New Vision Church food pantry, block party
From 9 a.m. to noon Friday, New Vision MB Church will have an open food pantry at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. This is first-come, first-serve and the church is still practicing social distancing protocols. From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, New Vision is hosting the Old School Revival kick-off...
Bloomer, WI|bloomeradvance.com
Bloomer/New Auburn Food Pantry Names New Director
The Bloomer/New Auburn Food Pantry Board of Directors has named Jessica Hanson as the new Director. Hanson lives not far from Bloomer, just north of Sand Creek with her husband and seven children. The previous work experience she brings to the Bloomer/New Auburn Food Pantry is a path of serving...
Montauk, NY|East Hampton Star
Giant Pearl Raffle Will Benefit Food Pantry
Calling all treasure hunters: Gosman's Fish Market is offering a chance to take home a jewel of the sea — a giant pearl, discovered last November while Gosman's chefs were opening clams for New England chowder. It will be raffled off this month, and one might say that not buying a raffle ticket would be "shellfish," as proceeds will go to the Montauk Food Pantry.
Covington, VA|therecorderonline.com
Support food pantry; hang on to P-EBT cards for discounts
• Laci Perdue of Covington, along with her parents, Dillon and Chynna, are excited to announce she is a big sister. Rylee Sage arrived July 2. Laci says she will hold her and help Mommy feed her. Grandparents Troy Snead of Mustoe and Charati Sizemore of Covington are excited about the arrival of this precious, rainbow baby. The Perdue girls already have their guardian angel, the late Todd Perdue, watching over them. Congratulations!
Warrenton, VA|cbs19news
Summer initiative to help dairy and egg farmers, food pantries
WARRENTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding and donations are allowing the Piedmont Environmental Council to roll out a summer milk and egg donation program. According to a release, PEC has received a $50,000 grant from Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry Campaign as well as donations from the Musser Family Fund, the Sacharuna Foundation, and the Culpeper Wellness Foundation.
Albany, NY|Albany Times Union (blog)
Food pantry bringing back BBQ battle
Shalom Food Pantry in Delmar will host its fourth annual Battle of the BBQs from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the Albany JCC, 340 Whitehall Road, Albany. Teams representing local Jewish organizations will offer barbecue fare and all-you-can-eat sides that attendees will sample and vote on for awards. There will also be family-fun activities including a skateboard show.
Greene County, GA|lakeoconeebreeze.net
Harbor Club partners with Greene County Food Pantry
The Harbor Club Ladies League Outreach recently conducted a campaign to support the Greene County Food Pantry. Their efforts resulted in more than 400 pounds of food and $2525 in monetary donations. Tonya McWhorter commented, “This is truly a blessing to have Harbor Club’s support of the Pantry.”. It has...
Mcdonough County, IL|mcdonoughvoice.com
GFC plans to continue mobile food pantry through 2021
MACOMB — Good Food Collaborative (GFC) is planning to continue the mobile food pantry program of food delivery which began as a response to the pandemic and the related closing of several local food pantries. One of GFC's main goals is to reduce food insecurity in McDonough County through programs...
Comments / 0