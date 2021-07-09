Vertical Entertainment Acquires Worldwide Rights to SMALL ENGINE REPAIR
Vertical Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Small Engine Repair. Based on the critically acclaimed stage play which was a LA Critic’s Choice and NYTimes Critic’s Pick, John Pollono writes and stars in his directorial debut alongside Jon Bernthal (Baby Driver), Shea Whigham (Joker), Jordana Spiro (Ozark), Spencer House (Space Force) and Ciara Bravo (Cherry). Vertical is planning a theatrical release in September positioning the film for awards season.www.ramascreen.com
