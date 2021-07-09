Cancel
Vandalia, OH

White Castle to expand Vandalia retail manufacturing plant, adding new jobs

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
VANDALIA — White Castle is planning to expand its retail manufacturing plant in Vandalia.

The plant first opened in late 2013 and makes frozen Sliders that are sold in grocery, convenience and club stores across the U.S.

The $27 million investment will ultimately add 75 new jobs and double the size of the facility, according to a release.

The jobs would be added to the current workforce of 160 people once the new production lines become fully operational.

The plant will also grow from approximately 75,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet, the release said.

White Castle officials said the building will also be renamed, which will be revealed during a groundbreaking ceremony set to tale place Tuesday, July 13.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

