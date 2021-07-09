Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The Untold Truth Of Jamila Norman

By Cristine Struble
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the phrase, "you are what you eat" might sound a bit contrite, Jamila Norman is a powerful voice advocating for consuming the best quality food by growing your own and transforming an outdoor space into a bounty of deliciousness. Sometimes referred to as Farmer J, she's the co-founder of the movement Eat Where You Are and is set to be featured on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network in the upcoming show, "Homegrown," all about the ins and outs of urban farming. While home cooks have become more conscious of the food on their plate, growing your own food is another seed that still has to be sown and Norman is sure to get people inspired to do so.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Healthy Food#Raw Foods#Urban Farm#The University Of Georgia#Patchwork City Farms#Environmental Engineering#Farm Star Living#Pcf#Paramount#Fed#Modern Farmer#The Magnolia Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Arthur Treacher's

During its heyday in the 1970s, Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips was America's go-to fast-food restaurant chain specializing in British-style fish and chips. At its peak, recalled a retrospective from MeTV, there were more than 800 Arthur Treacher's locations throughout America, predominantly in the midwest (no surprise, given that the chain's birthplace wasn't jolly old England, but Columbus, Ohio).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Guy's Grocery Games Judge G. Garvin

Celebrity chef Gerry Garvin, who's probably better known as G. Garvin, is a man with a passion for food that is unparalleled. He knows he's privileged to be in the position he is today. Speaking to the Atlanta Tribune, the chef listed some of his most memorable moments as a celebrity chef. "Cooking for presidents and having dinner at the White House, cooking with Halle Berry ... the highlights have been just the opportunity to work with amazing people," he admitted.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Superdawg Drive-In

If you pay a visit to Chicago, it goes without saying that it's a must to stop by one of the city's treasured hot dog stands — and few are more iconic than the attention-grabbing Superdawg Drive-In. Most notably, the restaurant's claim-to-fame — a 100% beef Superdawg that's loaded with golden mustard, piccalilli, kosher dill pickle, chopped Spanish onions, and a hot pepper (as noted on the website) — has been served on a poppyseed bun with a side of crinkle-cut Superfries and delivered in that classic red box for generation after generation. It's not hyperbole to say this stand is an important part of hot dog culture in Chicago.
Waco, TXPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Chip And Joanna Gaines Took A Break From TV

Can you name a more dynamic duo than Chip and Joanna Gaines? We'll wait. The home improvement and design gurus rose to fame with their hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper," and soon became household names and America's sweethearts in the process. The Gaines have slowly built up a business empire worth millions, and turned their hometown of Waco, Texas into a booming tourist destination.
TV & VideosKTSA

Chip and Joanna Gaines step up to help lead a new TV network

NEW YORK (AP) — Chip and Joanna Gaines made a name for themselves thanks to their knack for renovating homes. Now they’re ready to put their skills to work on building an entire TV network. The couple known for restoring old homes and buildings into styles varying from industrial to...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tamela Mann Stuns in Navy Blue Wrinkle Dress Posing With Husband David in Matching Suit on Stairs

Tamela and David Mann shared a sweet image of themselves looking great in matching outfits on their joint Instagram account, and fans could not stop gushing over them. Gospel singer Tamela Mann and her lovely husband, David Mann, are among the most celebrated Hollywood couples. The fantastic pair are a delight to watch and they share beautiful chemistry, convincing people to believe in love again.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in Love Decided to Prove Their Feelings

Being in a relationship can be hard work. These three jokes about relationships will have you laughing out loud and perhaps leave you thinking about your own relationship!. Once upon a time, a couple were deeply and madly in love. They decided that they wanted to express their love for one another. So they thought about a big romantic gesture they could do for each other.
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Introduces Us to Her Big Sister

Garcelle Beauvais is all about making great memories with her family, whether hanging out with her twin sons or gushing over her 1-year-old grandson. Most recently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member enjoyed some quality time with her big sister, Chantal, as captured in a recent Instagram post.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

WHOA! Rachael Kirkconnell Reveals Matt’s Hidden Talent

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James may not have been hiding their relationship. However, it turns out that he has been hiding something. Rachael recently outed Matt James’ hidden talent. Matt James has officially resumed his relationship with final rose pick Rachael Kirkconnell. While he didn’t propose to the graphic designer,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

50 Cent: ‘Too rich? There’s no such thing’

When 50 Cent came off his first major headline tour, he had 38 million dollars sitting in his bank account. At the time, his monthly bills came to $800, plus the cost of the Mercedes-Benz C220 he'd bought for his grandmother. Fiddy sensed the IRS hovering – there was only one thing to do with this newfound wealth. Spend it. It was 2003, the year the artist born Curtis Jackson released his career-making, game-changing studio debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – a brisk, funk-inflected reflection on a life most violent. Just three years earlier, he'd cheated...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Magnolia Network's Joanna Gaines Shares Her Amazing Rule For Her Kids (And Chip) About Phone Time At Home

Joanna and Chip Gaines were known to make houses into homes on their hit HGTV show Fixer Upper for years. They’re still doing it, albeit on their very own (slightly scattered) Magnolia Network. However, it seems that the dynamic duo had to find an equally ingenious method to make their family of seven less like “robots” when it comes to phone time. They ultimately did, and now the mom and dad of “Farmhouse Chic” are sharing their golden rule – and it's kind of amazing.
bravotv.com

Vicki Gunvalson Shows the Gorgeous Kitchen Transformation at Her New House

In May, Vicki Gunvalson said goodbye to her beloved Coto de Caza house and quickly got to work on transforming her new abode in the same neighborhood. In a recent Instagram video, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum gave a detailed update on the progress of her gorgeous new house.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

I Could Eat an Entire Pan of Joanna Gaines’ Lemon Bars

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s hard to put into words just how much I love these lemon bars, but here’s my best attempt: They are extremely easy to make; strike the perfect balance of sweet and tart; have the flakiest, butteriest crust; and bake up with candied edges (be prepared to fight over them).
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy