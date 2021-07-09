Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manufacturing

New 3D printable phase-changing composites can regulate temperatures inside buildings

By Texas A&M University
techxplore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanging climate patterns have left millions of people vulnerable to weather extremes. As temperature fluctuations become more commonplace around the world, conventional power-guzzling cooling and heating systems need a more innovative, energy-efficient alternative, and in turn, lessen the burden on already struggling power grids. In a new study, researchers at...

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Air Conditioning#3d Printing#Materials Science#Building Materials#New 3d#Texas A M University#Pcm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
Related
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

New 3D printer can print structures only a few microns across

EPFL students have created a high-performance 3D printer capable of printing structures that are extremely small, measuring only a few microns across. The project started when professors at EPFL were looking for a new 3D printer, but the options were either too expensive or not up to the standards required for their work. Professors Christophe Moser and Jurgen Brugger decided to build their own printer.
ScienceThomasNet Industrial News Room

3D-printable Biomaterial Makes Lab-grown Neurons Possible

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Researchers at Northwestern University, led by regenerative medicine expert Samuel...
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

NASA is Testing out new Composite Materials for Building Lightweight Solar Sail Supports

Space exploration is driven by technology – sometimes literally in the case of propulsion technologies. Solar sails are one of those propulsion technologies that has been getting a lot of attention lately. They have some obvious advantages, such as not requiring fuel, and their ability to last almost indefinitely. But they have some disadvantages too, not the least of which is how difficult they are to deploy in space. Now, a team from NASA’s Langley Research Center has developed a novel time of composite boom that they believe can help solve that weakness of solar sails, and they have a technology demonstration mission coming up next year to prove it.
Electronicsthefabricator.com

AON 3D printer is designed for making parts from high-temperature, engineering-grade thermoplastics

The AON M2+ printer provides ungated access to thousands of applications and materials, including PEEK, PEKK, and Ultem, according to the manufacturer, AON3D. The Canadian company also reports that the open-material machine features a precision-controlled heating chamber that promotes consistent parts and part properties across the build volume, from printer to printer and from one production run to the next.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Organic electronics possibly soon to enter the GHz-regime

(Nanowerk News) Physicists of the Technische Universität Dresden introduce the first implementation of a complementary vertical organic transistor technology, which is able to operate at low voltage, with adjustable inverter properties, and a fall and rise time demonstrated in inverter and ring-oscillator circuits of less than 10 nanoseconds, respectively. With...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Swarm of autonomous tiny drones can localize gas leaks

When there is a gas leak in a large building or at an industrial site, human firefighters currently need to go in with gas sensing instruments. Finding the gas leak may take considerable time, while they are risking their lives. Researchers from TU Delft (the Netherlands), University of Barcelona, and Harvard University have now developed the first swarm of tiny—and hence very safe—drones that can autonomously detect and localize gas sources in cluttered indoor environments.
Electronicsnanowerk.com

Building a multifunctional pressure sensor with 3D-printing technology

(Nanowerk News) Pressure sensors are important tools for accurate sensing of applied forces. However, they can mostly sense forces along only a single direction. In a new study, scientists from South Korea take things to the next level with a multi-directional pressure sensor fabricated using 3D-printed conductive polymer composites and paired with a temperature sensor for resistance calibration. The low cost of such 3D-printed sensors could enable large-scale production of robotic grippers and tactile sensors.
Designrdworldonline.com

Researchers create performance art from temperature-induced material phase change microscopy images

Researchers at Art-Science production company, Ohme, in Brussels, have created a choreographed audio-visual performance, ‘Tales of Entropy’, following the physical changes of organic materials as temperature changes (from crystal, to liquid crystal, to liquid), using Linkam temperature controlled stages. Founded in 2017 by a team of engineers and culture professionals,...
ElectronicsPhys.org

Electronic air cleaning technology can generate unintended pollutants

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, news reports show that sales of electronic air cleaners have surged due to concerns about airborne disease transmission. But a research team at the Georgia Institute of Technology has found that the benefits to indoor air quality of one type of purifying system can be offset by the generation of other pollutants that are harmful to health.
Technologysme.org

3D Systems Introduces New Material

ROCK HILL, South Carolina, July 13, 2021 – 3D Systems today announced the availability of a production-grade acrylate resin – Accura AMX Rigid Black. Designed for use with the company’s stereolithography (SLA) technology, this tough material is the first to produce large-scale additively manufactured parts with exceptional resolution, accuracy, and surface quality capable of withstanding the rigors of long-term mechanical use.
Energy Industryrdworldonline.com

Advancing future energy technologies with more accurate electrochemical simulations

Accurate predictive simulations of the electrochemical reactions that power solar fuel generators, fuel cells and batteries could advance these technologies through improved material design, and by preventing detrimental electrochemical processes, such as corrosion. However, electrochemical reactions are so complex that current computational tools can only model a fraction of all relevant factors at one time — with limited accuracy. This leaves researchers reliant on the trial and error of significant and expensive experimentation.
EngineeringGenetic Engineering News

Supercomputer Predicts Cell-Membrane Permeability of Cyclic Peptides

Researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology say they have developed a computational method based on large-scale molecular dynamics simulations to predict the cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides using a supercomputer. Their protocol has exhibited promising accuracy and may become a useful tool for the design and discovery of cyclic...
Computersiastate.edu

ECpE’s Vaswani and Ramamoorthy awarded NSF grant for secure and efficient algorithm design for signal recovery from “messy” data

In today’s world, huge amounts of audio-visual data are collected on a daily basis by a variety of electronic devices. A lot of this is distributed data, such as data from surveillance cameras, “internet of things” (IoT) devices and smartphones. All of this data needs to be stored somewhere, but the size and amount of data is too much to keep as is.
ScienceEurekAlert

NGA funds RIT researchers to explore the limits of spectral remote sensing imaging systems

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is funding a team of Rochester Institute of Technology imaging scientists to study the limits of spectral remote sensing imaging systems. Led by principal investigator John Kerekes, a professor in the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science, the team received a grant of up to $1 million to conduct fundamental research on imaging systems over the next two to five years.
EconomyPhys.org

Visibly transparent radiative cooler under direct sunlight

Since the Paris Climate Agreement took effect in 2016, 121 countries have pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050 as the world tries to reduce its fuel consumption. The Korean government unveiled its 2050 Carbon Neutral Strategy on December 7, 2020 and declared Carbon Zero, making transition to new and renewable energy a topic of conversation. Recently, a joint research team from POSTECH and Korea University developed a radiative cooling material that can reduce energy consumption by selectively reflecting or transmitting sunlight.
ComputersAPS physics

Quantum computing enhanced computational catalysis

The quantum computation of electronic energies can break the curse of dimensionality that plagues many-particle quantum mechanics. It is for this reason that a universal quantum computer has the potential to fundamentally change computational chemistry and materials science, areas in which strong electron correlations present severe hurdles for traditional electronic structure methods. Here we present a state-of-the-art analysis of accurate energy measurements on a quantum computer for computational catalysis, using improved quantum algorithms with more than an order of magnitude improvement over the best previous algorithms. As a prototypical example of local catalytic chemical reactivity we consider the case of a ruthenium catalyst that can bind, activate, and transform carbon dioxide to the high-value chemical methanol. We aim at accurate resource estimates for the quantum computing steps required for assessing the electronic energy of key intermediates and transition states of its catalytic cycle. In particular, we present quantum algorithms for double-factorized representations of the four-index integrals that can significantly reduce the computational cost over previous algorithms, and we discuss the challenges of increasing active space sizes to accurately deal with dynamical correlations. We address the requirements for future quantum hardware in order to make a universal quantum computer a successful and reliable tool for quantum computing enhanced computational materials science and chemistry, and identify open questions for further research.
Electronicstechxplore.com

Researchers develop fabric-friendly sensors

Sensors are part of modern-day technology. From contactless payment to key fobs, credit card chips to smart devices, near-field communication (NFC) allows for humans to communicate with objects. But what if we could use this technology so that everyday objects, like a pillow or a shoe, could sense and interact...

Comments / 0

Community Policy