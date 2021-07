It’s July 2. The Braves have finally notched their first 7-3 stretch of the season, after defeating the Marlins 1-0 at Truist Park. The victory came as the result of one of the tensest games so far this season, which featured something you’ll probably not see for a while: a starter throwing one pitch, and departing the game. It was secured with a crazy ninth inning, as Will Smith walked the tightrope between despair and elation, but eventually ended up on the happier side of that particular chasm.