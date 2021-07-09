How This Viral TikTok Steak 'Hack' Set One Man's House On Fire

Breaking news: This just in, not everything you see on TikTok is safe to do at home, kids. Over the past year or so, TikTok has become many people's go-to source for creative cooking hacks, and this is all well and good as long as the creativity only extends so far as cracking eggs on their sides (no worse than any other way), buttering your popcorn with a drinking straw (sure, why not), or shredding chicken with a hand mixer (maybe a little messy, but nothing a sponge can't fix).