How to Be Alone with Ourselves

In Jonny Sun’s first book, a warm-hearted alien makes his way from creature to creature on an unfamiliar Earth, gradually learning about the planet and making friends. (When the alien asks a smiling egg, “Wat are u?” the egg is thrilled to reply that it doesn’t know yet.) The creator of that illustrated tale, Everyone’s a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too—based partly on his humorous Twitter feed—exudes a disarming congeniality. But Sun, whose eclectic résumé will soon include a Ph.D. from MIT’s urban studies and planning department, knows the anxiety and self-doubt that often get wrapped up with the drive to connect and create. With a light touch, he explores these darker matters in Goodbye, Again, a new book of drawings and essays with titles like “Everything turned out fine, all I needed to do was live under constant and overwhelming stress and pressure forever.”