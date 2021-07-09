Cancel
Poster And Trailer For NO MAN OF GOD Starring Elijah Wood

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRLJE Films has released these poster and trailer for NO MAN OF GOD starring Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, Robert Patrick. In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy’s execution.

