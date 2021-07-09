Cancel
Poster And Trailer for Disney Channel's Original Movie "SPIN"

By Editorials
 8 days ago

Check out these poster and trailer for the new movie "Spin" | Premieres Friday, August 13 at 8:00pm PT / ET. The Disney Channel Original Movie "Spin" follows Rhea, a relatable Indian American teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family's Indian restaurant, and her tight-knit, multi-generational family, which includes her father Arvind, younger brother Rohan and her grandmother Asha. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and her long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music, but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.

Meera Syal
Abhay Deol
Anna Cathcart
