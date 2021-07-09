Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Dallas, Madison, Polk, Story by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines . Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Madison; Polk; Story The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Polk County in central Iowa Southwestern Story County in central Iowa Northeastern Madison County in south central Iowa Southeastern Boone County in central Iowa Eastern Dallas County in central Iowa * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 126 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodward, or 9 miles east of Perry, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing large hail to golf ball sized hail with larger hail to tennis ball sized possible. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Madrid around 130 PM CDT. Granger, Saylorville Lake and Big Creek Lake around 140 PM CDT. Polk City around 145 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Waukee, Urbandale, Grimes, Saylorville, West Des Moines, Johnston, Clive, Windsor Heights, Merle Hay Mall, Valley West Mall, Des Moines, Ankeny and Drake Stadium And Knapp Center. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 68 and 72, and between mile markers 87 and 103. Interstate 80 between mile markers 109 and 149. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 14. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH